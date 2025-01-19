Commanders vs. Lions Second Quarter Updates
The Washington Commanders are ready for a high-stakes playoff clash against the Detroit Lions. After a thrilling win in their first postseason game, the Commanders are confident, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Detroit’s offense, powered by quarterback Jared Goff and standout receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, presents a significant challenge. Commanders defense will need to apply pressure on Goff while keeping the Lions' ground game in check to limit big plays.
On offense, Daniels’ dual-threat ability will be key. With weapons like Kerby Jospeh, Washington will rely on him to control the game. If the Commanders can execute a balanced offensive game plan and pressure Detroit’s offense, they’ll have a strong chance to advance in the playoffs.
PREGAME
- Commanders Inactives: QB Jeff Driskel (emergency 3rd quarterback), WR K.J. Osborne, CB Michael Davis, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., LB Dominique Hampton, G Chris Paul, DE Andre Jones Jr.
- Lions Inactives: QB Hendon Hooker (emergency 3rd quarterback), LB Mitchell Agude, OL Giovanni Manu, OL Kevin Zeitler, OL Colby Sorsdal, DL Pat O'Connor, DL Brodric Martin
1st Quarter
- Washington won the toss and have elected to defer. Kick off was out of bounds. Lions will get the ball on the 40. The divisonal playoff round is underway.
- Goff hands off to Montgomery for 2 yards. Goff again to Montgomery, but is immediately tackeld by Commanders Dante Fowler. -5 yards of on the play. Goff to Patrick across the middle but its incomplete. Lions punt it away. The punt is out of bounds. Commanders will take it on the 20 yard line.
- Daniels with the first play of the game and he throws it in the middle to Ertz for 6 yards. Daniels then to McLaurin for 6 yards. Lions Robertson hurt on the play.
- Daniels to Brown for 7 yards. Daniels is pressured but finds Eckler. Eckler runs for 24 yards on the play. 1st and 10, hand of to McNichols for a yard. Daniels attempts a pass to Ekeler, but pressure forces him to throw it out of bounds. 3rd and 9, Daniel scrambles but a flag iis thrown. PENALTY false start on Washington Biadasz. 3rd and 14, Daniels finds Crowder and picks up 13 yards on the play. They go for it on 4th down with a fake quarterback sneak to Mariota and he gets tied up in the Lions defense. Turnover on downs.
- Goff to Williams for 19 yards. Goff hands off to Gibbs for 15 yards and first down Lions. Goff finds a wide open Gibbs for 23 yards. Gibbs again for 9 yards. Montgomery up the middle for 4 yards. Gibbs to the left for 1 yard for a TOUCHDOWN. Lions attempt the extra point and its GOOD. Lions lead 7-0.
- Kick off is out of bounds. Commanders will take the ball on the 30. Daniels keeps the ball and picks up 4 yards. 2nd and 6, McLaurin with the catch for 11 yards. Daniels with toss to Ekeler but loses 4 yards. Daniels with quick throw to Ekeler for 4 yards. 3rd and 10, Daniels rips one to Crowder for 12 yards, first down. Hand off to Robinson, he picks up 14 yards. Daniels looks to McLaurin, but ball is tipped and almost intercepted. 2nd and 10, Daniels tries to find Zaccheous but the coverage is to tight, incomplete. Pressure on Daniels finds Brown, but he drops the ball. Commanders attempt a field goal. It is good. Commanders on the boad. Lions 7, Commanders 3.
- Lions Reynolds on the kickoff return for 20 yards. Goff with middle pass to LaPorta for 14 yards. Gkff to Gibbs for and he runs fro 33 yards. Goff looks to LaPorta he gets 6 yards. Under 2 minutes in the 1st quarter. Montgomery runs to the left but only gains 3 yards. 3rd and 1, Goff is pressured and fumbles. Luvu on the recovery.
- Handoff to Robinson for 15 yards. No huddle, Robinson gets the ball and gains 5 yards. End of 1st quarter.
2nd Quarter
Daniels with a long pass to Brown for 42 yards. Daniels keeps the ball and runs to the left for 3 yards. Daniels keeps the ball again and scrambles to the right for 4 yards. Daniels zips to Zaccheous but the pass is incomplete. They go for it on 4th down, Daniels finds Ertz and its 1st and goal. Daniels throws to Bates but pass incomplete. 2nd and goal, Daniels scrambles but loses a yard. 3rd and goal, Daniels floats to McLaurin, but PENALTY on the play. Pass interference on Lions.
1st and goal, hand off to Robinson but is stopped by a loss of a yard. Hand off to Robinson, up hte middle for a Commanders TOUCHDOWN. Commanders take the lead. Injury on the play.
