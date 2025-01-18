Commanders Do Not Have a Fan in DMV Native and Bears QB Caleb Williams
DETROIT -- When the Washington Commanders take the field to face the Detroit Lions on Saturday night there are going to be a lot of fans present to watch the festivities.
Most of them will be Lions fans, of course, as that is the advantage of playing at home in the playoffs. But there will be Commanders fans there as well. Judging by the presence they had in the Wild Card round there will be plenty, in fact.
As many Washington fans as there will be inside Ford Field on Saturday, there will be even more at home rooting for a win for the burgundy and gold. One famous DMV product apparently won't be among them, however.
"Nah," replied Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams when asked by Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown if he grew up a Commanders fan on a recent episode of the St. Brown Podcast. "I grew up an Aaron Rodgers fan, so I was, like, partly rooting for Green Bay. I was partly rooting for Green Bay, but I was rooting for A-Rod."
It isn't a secret that NFL players don't oftentimes end up playing for the team they grew up cheering for.
While the Washington D.C. born Williams won't be cheering on the Commanders this weekend, that fact alone won't stop them from upsetting Detroit in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend.
