Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Lions Divisional Round Matchup
The Washington Commanders came away with their first playoff victory in nearly two decades when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 on the road in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The victory wasn't a jaw-dropping experience, but a win is a win and it has now set the Commanders up to face off against the NFC's best team in 2024, the Detroit Lions.
The Commanders and Lions will face off against one another from Ford Field on Saturday night in what is likely to be a raucous atmosphere as the Lions have yet to play a postseason game after receiving the opening-round bye by locking up the conference's first-overall seed.
With the Commanders looking to make a run to the Super Bowl, they will have to get through the Lions who have been riddled with the injury bug but boast perhaps the top offense in the league led by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The two-headed monster backfield with Gibbs and Montgomery is a great mixture to add to the weapons they have on the outside with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
The Commanders have been led by their offense as well under first-year play-caller Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, so expect this one to be a high-scoring affair between two top NFL offenses as the defenses look to find ways to slow the other down. Here is how our staff here at CommanderGameday see this Divisional Round playoff game playing out between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
This is a tough one for me. On one hand, the Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFC and might be the best in the NFL, even with the 16 players they have on injured reserve. On the other, the Washington Commanders know how to win. And every week quarterback Jayden Daniels seems to take another step forward. There's a reality here where Daniels takes another step and the Commanders still lose, but you won't find me betting on that outcome.
2024 Regular Season Prediction Record: 12-5
2024 Postseason Prediction Record: 1-0
Commanders 24, Lions 21
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
As cool as Jayden Daniels’ first playoff win was, the Commanders are running into a buzzsaw in the Detroit Lions. The NFC’s best team can throw many punches in many different ways, and it will pose massive issues for Washington.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 10-6
**Excludes Panthers' game**
2024 Postseason Prediction Record: 1-0
Lions 31, Commanders 20
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders' luck is expected to run out this week as they run into a buzzsaw known as the Lions. However, this is not going to be a cakewalk for the Lions. If they want to go to the NFC Championship Game, they have to earn it.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 11-6
2024 Postseason Prediction Record: 1-0
Lions 30, Commanders 24
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Commanders are coming off the high of their first playoff win in nearly twenty years after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a walk-off field goal from Zane Gonzalez but now will get the NFC's best team in the Detroit Lions. If the Commanders hope to keep their playoff hopes alive they will have to do so against the elite of the elite in a rowdy road atmosphere that is sure to be more impactful than Raymond James Stadium.
The Lions have been dealing with a rash of injuries this season, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. While it has somewhat impacted them, the culture and playing time have become valuable for backups thrust into starter roles. Detroit is still going to be without plenty due to injuries but should be getting a couple of pieces back on both sides of the ball.
The Commanders have been great at winning close games with Jayden Daniels performing his magic, but they are running into a relentless team that won't go away without a fight. While I think the Commanders put up a decent fight in this one, I believe that the firepower the Lions have will be too great for them to overcome.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-7
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
2024 Postseason Prediction Record: 0-1
Lions 31, Commanders 24
CONSENSUS: Detroit Lions (3-1)
