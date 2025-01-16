Analyst Predicts Commanders Upset vs. Lions
The Washington Commanders are a massive underdog going into their Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions.
However, the Commanders are here for a reason, and they haven't lost since before their bye week over a month ago.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon believes that the Commanders could truly come out on top against the Lions.
"That Lions defense is still quite banged up and vulnerable, and it won't be easy to stop Jayden Daniels and a Washington team that has a lot of good vibes entering this affair. The Commanders haven't lost by a double-digit margin since Week 1, and I fully expect them to keep this close if not pull off the upset," Gagnon writes.
The Commanders have been competitive in pretty much every game this season, so they shouldn't be underestimated by the Lions.
The Lions have also been competitive in every game this season, losing only by one score to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills, both of which came at home.
It's far from an impossible task, so the Commanders should be given some respect going into the game this weekend.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Lions is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET inside Ford Field.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Preparing for Lions OC Ben Johnson Who Will 'Test Your Discipline'
• Dan Quinn Details Commanders Rookie's Performance in Playoff Game, He Was Impressed
• What Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Said About Commanders WR, It's Come Full Circle
• Are the Washington Commanders Capable of A Super Bowl Run?