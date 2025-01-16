Biggest Question Facing the Commanders Ahead of Divisional Round
The Washington Commanders have taken the NFL world by storm in 2024. After undergoing a complete overhaul the past two years from ownership down to the roster, the Commanders have broken records and made history this season as they fought their way to second in the NFC East, earned a playoff berth, and came away with their first playoff victory in almost twenty years after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The success of the Commanders goes beyond just one group within the organization, but much of what we have seen from Washington this season has been thanks to the decision to draft quarterback Jayden Daniels second overall in this past offseason's NFL Draft.
One could even argue that without Daniels, the Commanders likely wouldn't have made the playoffs nor would they be on the current trajectory that they are on when it comes to the promising future of he and the organization. With Daniels leading the way for the Commanders, he has won them games that they likely should have lost and that was put on display once again in the win over the Buccaneers.
The Commanders are one of the hottest teams in the playoffs at the moment and the one question that CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin has for them is... Can Daniels keep it up?
"Jayden Daniels is a one-man band for Kliff Kingsbury, carrying a lackluster backfield with his smooth mobility and carving up opposing defenses with his snappy arm," wrote Benjamin. "Getting some more help from Kingsbury's ball carriers or red-zone play sheet might enable the Commanders to extend their surprisingly hot run."
Yes, the combo of Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. aren't necessarily barnburners, but they do keep defenses honest and force them to decide between the back and Daniels which is why the Commanders' rushing offense continues to be successful. The Commanders have had some lack of success in the red zone, but against the Buccaneers they were able to punch it in, so they will work on carrying over that momentum throughout the playoffs as Zane Gonzalez continues to be solid if needed.
Daniels has done nothing but live up to the hype placed on him as a former Heisman winner and second-overall draft pick. However, he will need to dig deep through the rest of the postseason if he hopes to accomplish something that has never been done before and that is reach and win, a Super Bowl as a rookie quarterback.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Face Massive Challenges vs. Lions
• What Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Said About Commanders WR, It's Come Full Circle
• Dan Quinn Details Commanders Rookie's Performance in Playoff Game, He Was Impressed
• Jayden Daniels' Confidence In Dyami Brown Sparks Commanders Offensive Growth