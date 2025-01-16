Commanders Preparing for Lions OC Ben Johnson Who Will 'Test Your Discipline'
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have a tough matchup ahead of them this weekend in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, but of course, that's what they're supposed to be at this stage.
Everyone is good in the NFL, but in the playoffs, everyone is better. After sending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into early vacation the Commanders are aiming to do the same to the Detroit Lions in what will arguably be the most electric environment at least some of the players have ever played football in.
Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. has been tasked with the responsibility of making sure his squad is ready to stifle arguably the most impactful offense in the NFL this season, and he knows his guys are in for a major test on Saturday night.
“They test your discipline," Whitt said when asked to describe the Lions' offense. "I think [Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator] Ben [Johnson] does a really nice job of understanding coverages. He understands horizontal spacing as well as vertical spacing. He understands the responsibility of every player, and he's going to test the discipline of those players and other coverage. And so, you have to be where you're supposed to be and let your eyes be true. And if you don't, he's going to take advantage of it."
Whitt also gave praise to guys like receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, along with running back Jahmyr Gibbs. That trio has been absolutely critical in helping Detroit produce the league's second-ranked offense in yards per game and in time of possession and score a season-high 33.2 points per game.
And they did it all while sustaining injuries that put 16 players on injured reserve.
Whitt's defense doesn't rank nearly as prestigiously as his opponent's offense does, but it doesn't have to. What it has to do is be good enough on Saturday to advance the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, just like it was better than the Buccaneers' offense in the Wild Card Round.
In that game, the Washington defense held Tampa Bay to its second-lowest scoring output of the year, tying the 20 points it produced in a Week 2 win over the Lions, and a Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
20 points is also the second-lowest scoring output by the Detroit offense this season, coming in a Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. But the Cardinals only scored 13 against a Lions defense that gaveup just 20.1 per game in 2024.
So the challenge will be most watched on Whitt's side of the ball, but will exist across the field no matter which unit is in play. And that's how Washington likes it. It'll be one team against the other, and no amount of expectations is going to control what the Commanders know only they can truly get a grip on.
