NFL Trade Idea Sends Commanders Star Jonathan Allen to Texans
The Washington Commanders' deepest position is at defensive tackle.
Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen have had the position on lock for years and represent one of the best defensive line duos in the game. In recent years, they've added second-round picks Phidarian Mathis and Jer'Zhan Newton, giving them a lot of depth at the position.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the team should trade Allen to the Houston Texans.
"From the Commanders perspective, the biggest goal right now is to put the best offense on the field with Jayden Daniels. They paid Daron Payne this offseason and drafted Jer'Zhan Newton in the second round of this draft," Ballentine writes. "Continuing to pay that kind of premium at defensive tackle might not be the wisest move for a rebuilding roster."
The Texans have been one of the more aggressive teams on the market this offseason, so they make sense as a potential trade partner. Adding Allen to a defensive line with Danielle Hunter would make Houston an even more dangerous team.
However, the Commanders have had several opportunities to trade Allen, and they've continued to hold onto him. That's why a trade for him likely won't happen soon. But if the Commanders become sellers at the trade deadline again, they should certainly consider it.
