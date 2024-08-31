Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Praises 'Very Sound' Buccaneers Defense

Jayden Daniels' first test as the Washington Commanders quarterback comes against a good Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) competes during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to make his first NFL start next weekend when his team heads down to the Sunshine State to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs went all the way to the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season behind one of the better defenses in the league, and Daniels has taken notice.

"I mean a very sound defense," Daniels said of the Buccaneers. "Obviously what [Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach] Todd Bowles does over there and his track record as a defensive coordinator. Everything speaks for itself. They got a very savvy veteran [Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB] LaVonte David that's controlling the defense. He knows what's gonna go on, so we gotta go out there and we just gotta execute. They got a very good front and very overall good defense."

The Bucs allowed the seventh-fewest points of any team in the NFL last season but allowed the 10th-most yards, so it's important for Daniels to be able to finish in the red zone when they get opportunities down there in Tampa.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Bucs is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Jeremy Brener

