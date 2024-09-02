Washington Commanders’ New Team Captains Approach Under Dan Quinn’s Leadership
The Washington Commanders are changing things under the watch of general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.
Among them, is the way the Commanders conduct their business. Not from a scheduling standpoint as much as it is a shift in the mentality this version of the team goes to work.
Aiding in that effort is the theory that Washington doesn’t have just one leader, and on this team, the quarterback isn’t even the main one.
Because of that fact, the Commanders coach knows each week will be an opportunity for different players to step up. Armed with that knowledge, Quinn let it be known that his team will not have permanent captains in 2024.
READ MORE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Scares Fantasy Football Analyst
"We'll be using game captains and I'll also utilize a group of some leaders that will be kind of with me on some decisions that or emphasis that I wanna make with the team,” Quinn said about the subject. “But, we'll pick game captains until the postseason and then we'll pick post-season captains. That'll be throughout."
If Washington makes it to the postseason then itll name permanent captains for that period, but as for the ‘C’ patch, "They won't wear it, but they'll be a captain."
In previous stops for Quinn as a head coach he has had a full stock of permanent team captains, and he’s also had a number of them while adding one final captain on a per week basis.
It appears in his second run as an NFL head coach, at least for this season, he’s opted to not name any in favor of reinforcing the total team concept he and his staff - and leaders on the roster for that matter - have been locked into throughout training camp.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Coach Gives Thoughts on Week 1 Matchup vs. Commanders
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Mike Clay Projects Washington Commanders as 2024 NFL Bottom Dwellers Despite Daniels
• Dan Quinn Claims Washington Commanders Are Ahead of Schedule in Rebuild
• Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Has Advice for Jayden Daniels