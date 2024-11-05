REPORT: Commanders Looking to Trade Last Remaining Ron Rivera 1st Rd. Pick
The Washington Commanders have a lot of people hoping to see them make a move ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
Most are looking for the Commanders to add a player or two, and have a position group in mind where they'd specifically like to see general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn make an addition.
The Washington secondary is widely considered to be the most talent-deficient group on the roster leading to plenty of calls for the team to trade for any number of cornerbacks - the specific group many view as the weakest link.
We know Peters and his staff are constantly looking for opportunities to make the roster better, not as an indictment of the current members but out of an intentional drive to be competitive 24/7.
That desire to be competitive has led to the departure of several players that didn't necessarily fit that mold including several first-round picks selected prior to Peters and Quinn's arrivals. And according to Josina Anderson's report Monday night, another - the final from the Ron Rivera draft classes - could be on his way out.
"I’m told that the Commanders have recently assessed potential interest for 2023 1st-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. on the trade market," Anderson sent in a tweet, citing unnamed sources for the report.
It comes as no surprise that the team may be reaching out to gauge interest in the cornerback who has appeared on just over 100 snaps this season and didn't play a single one in the Week 9 win over the New York Giants.
Speculation that Forbes could be on his way out has been consistent dating back to the offseason and reached an all-time high during training camp when the second-year corner appeared to struggle fairly often during open practices.
However, the team started the season with Forbes lined up opposite of Benjamin St-Juste who has since been paired with rookie Mike Sainristil after the Commanders' defense gave Noah Igbinoghene and Michael Davis opportunities to secure the job as well.
The deadline for teams to agree to trades is Tuesday, November 5th, at 4 p.m. ET.
