Commanders Beat Giants, Complete Season Series Sweep
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after beating the New York Giants 27-22 in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.
The win marked the second victory over the Giants this season, giving the Commanders a season series sweep of their NFC East rival.
Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continued to look solid, completing 15 of 22 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were caught by wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Even though Brian Robinson Jr. was out with an injury, Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez Jr. led the way as the Commanders had 150 rushing yards.
For the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns, his first passing score at MetLife Stadium in nearly 700 days.
With the win, the Commanders have now won seven of eight games, and have a 7-2 record on the season. They remain in first place in the NFC East at the halfway mark on the season with a 1.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Commanders are back in action next week when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
