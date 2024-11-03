Commander Country

Commanders Beat Giants, Complete Season Series Sweep

The Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants for the second time this season.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball while being chased by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) during a game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball while being chased by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) during a game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are celebrating after beating the New York Giants 27-22 in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

The win marked the second victory over the Giants this season, giving the Commanders a season series sweep of their NFC East rival.

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continued to look solid, completing 15 of 22 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were caught by wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Even though Brian Robinson Jr. was out with an injury, Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez Jr. led the way as the Commanders had 150 rushing yards.

For the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns, his first passing score at MetLife Stadium in nearly 700 days.

With the win, the Commanders have now won seven of eight games, and have a 7-2 record on the season. They remain in first place in the NFC East at the halfway mark on the season with a 1.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders are back in action next week when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Foe Giants Not Planning to Bench Struggling Starters

• Commanders Eyeing Second NFC East Division Win in Week 9

• Commanders Score Twice Before Halftime to Extend Lead Over Giants

• Commanders Have 'New Wrinkles' for Giants Game

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News