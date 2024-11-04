Commanders WR Terry McLaurin 'Enjoying the Process' Amidst Career Year
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is having the best year of his six-year career.
McLaurin added two touchdowns to his total in the team's Week 9 win against the New York Giants, bringing him one shy of his single-season record of seven, which he achieved back in 2019 during his rookie year.
While McLaurin is excited about his individual success, he's more amped about the team's improvement.
"I have goals in my head that I had coming into this season," McLaurin said postgame. "But honestly, I’m really just enjoying the process and the way we are winning, the way we are preparing each and every week and I’m having fun with this group of guys. It just seems like every single week a new guy is stepping up and making plays. That’s fun to be a part of because not just myself, but so many of these other guys train all year long to be ready for their opportunities."
The hard work has paid off as the Commanders' 7-2 start is the franchise's best since 1996, and when the wins pile up, the individual accolades take a step back.
"When you play on an unselfish team that nobody really cares who gets the credit, you see performances like you are seeing across the season where you don’t know who is going to make the play, but it’s going to be somebody in this room, and we trust all 11 in that huddle," McLaurin said. "So, coming into this season, I just wanted to really just take a step in my game. Obviously, last year didn’t go as we anticipated. But myself, I just want to be accountable and write down some things I wanted to get better on this offseason. It’s just really refreshing to feel like you put the work in and it’s starting to really show, and you continue to build the trust from your coaches and your teammates."
McLaurin and the Commanders will look to keep the good vibes going in Week 10 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Foe Giants Not Planning to Bench Struggling Starters
• Commanders Score Twice Before Halftime to Extend Lead Over Giants
• Commanders Beat Giants, Complete Season Series Sweep
• The Majority of Commanders Fans Have Big Expectations vs. Giants