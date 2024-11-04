Commander Country

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin 'Enjoying the Process' Amidst Career Year

Terry McLaurin is having a banner year for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a touchdown pass as New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a touchdown pass as New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is having the best year of his six-year career.

McLaurin added two touchdowns to his total in the team's Week 9 win against the New York Giants, bringing him one shy of his single-season record of seven, which he achieved back in 2019 during his rookie year.

While McLaurin is excited about his individual success, he's more amped about the team's improvement.

"I have goals in my head that I had coming into this season," McLaurin said postgame. "But honestly, I’m really just enjoying the process and the way we are winning, the way we are preparing each and every week and I’m having fun with this group of guys. It just seems like every single week a new guy is stepping up and making plays. That’s fun to be a part of because not just myself, but so many of these other guys train all year long to be ready for their opportunities."

The hard work has paid off as the Commanders' 7-2 start is the franchise's best since 1996, and when the wins pile up, the individual accolades take a step back.

"When you play on an unselfish team that nobody really cares who gets the credit, you see performances like you are seeing across the season where you don’t know who is going to make the play, but it’s going to be somebody in this room, and we trust all 11 in that huddle," McLaurin said. "So, coming into this season, I just wanted to really just take a step in my game. Obviously, last year didn’t go as we anticipated. But myself, I just want to be accountable and write down some things I wanted to get better on this offseason. It’s just really refreshing to feel like you put the work in and it’s starting to really show, and you continue to build the trust from your coaches and your teammates."

McLaurin and the Commanders will look to keep the good vibes going in Week 10 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Foe Giants Not Planning to Bench Struggling Starters

• Commanders Score Twice Before Halftime to Extend Lead Over Giants

• Commanders Beat Giants, Complete Season Series Sweep

The Majority of Commanders Fans Have Big Expectations vs. Giants

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News