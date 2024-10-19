Commander Country

Commanders Excited for Brian Robinson Jr. Return

Brian Robinson Jr. could return for the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders sorely missed running back Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 6, but he has been listed as questionable for the team's upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn is excited about the prospect of having him back on the field.

"Yeah, Brian had a good week and so everything's trending up," Quinn said. "We'll take him through tomorrow and into the game and see what it looks like. But it was a hard miss last week, and so it's good to see him trending in the right spots and we'll see him make sure recoveries and all the stuff into tomorrow and into the game."

The Commanders struggled to run the ball last week with Robinson on the sidelines, so Quinn hopes that things will change on that front this week.

"I think he helps shape part of our identity, honestly. And sometimes the closer on these short yardage and goal line runs, that's really where sometimes you feel Brian's energy and toughness come to life," Quinn said. "Sometimes his two-yard run is as good as the 22-yard run. And those are some things that he provides with us."

Robinson will test his knee in warmups tomorrow before the Commanders play the Panthers at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

