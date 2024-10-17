Commanders Believe 'No Moment's Too Big' for DT Johnny Newton
Ashburn, VA. -- In his first NFL season with the Washington Commanders defensive tackle Johnny Newton has played around 30 percent of the team's snaps while appearing in five of the six games played so far this year.
In that time, the Commanders rookie has 11 tackles, one for a loss, and one quarterback hit, all while playing a rotational role on the defensive front.
With Jonathan Allen on injured reserve with a torn pec and lost for the season, Washington head coach Dan Quinn identified Newton specifically as the primary player to replace the veteran, meaning his involvement in the defense is about to experiment a rather large leap forward.
And the rookie is feeling confident, as well as the confidence of the organization, as he prepares for his new role beginning this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.
"I don't want to put no expectations or no limits to it, but hopefully (I can) just get back to the level of play that I was in college. Just dominating the game any way I can," Newton said Wednesday. "
"(The coaches) just keep telling me, no moment's too big for me. They trust me, they're confident in me," he continued. "That's why they put me in this role to replace Jon. So I just know with their trust, I just got to go out there and be me, play to the highest level that I can."
In what should be Newton's first start in his NFL career he'll be expected to help the Commanders' defensive line stop the league's ninth-best rushing game in yards per play through six weeks. Led by running back Chuba Hubbard, the NFL's third-leading rusher so far.
For Newton, that's no reason to let doubt creep in, and he plans to attack this opportunity like he has all the rest in his football life.
"Just take advantage of every opportunity that I get. That's my mindset no matter what the circumstance is," Newton says. "I just know it's my time now. I don't want no drop-off. So just go in there and play the same level that (Jonathan Allen) did."
Big cleats to fill, and a big challenge to take on in Week 7. One that Newton and the Commanders are looking forward to, even if the circumstances that led to it aren't the greatest.
