Commanders eye improvement in Week 2 vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.
It was a short week for preparation, but Commanders head coach Dan Quinn feels the team did a good job of getting ready for a tough matchup against the Packers.
“You could still get better, I guess that's the first thing. To say, ‘What can we dig into? What can we improve upon?’ It doesn't always have to be just the speed or the skill," Quinn said.
"So, we wanted to really dig in and make sure, could our communication, could we get that part right, the movements together and again, our second lap all together, finding those roles, how we fit in. But really, I said man, embrace the chaos. That's what a short week is, and it's awesome. So, embrace it knowing that they did everything they're supposed to do, they're ready to go fight and play and now we'll go take it on the road.”
Commanders enduring short week vs. Packers
It's never easy to go through a short week, especially this early in the season against a team like the Packers, who could be a top-tier Super Bowl contender.
The Packers breezed by the NFC North rival Detroit Lions in Week 1 even though the team from the Motor City went 15-2 last season. Their 27-13 victory established dominance and proved that they are a force to be reckoned with.
The Packers will try and bring that same energy against the Commanders, so Washington needs to find a way to counterbalance Green Bay's attack. The team with the smarter game plan will likely be heading home happy with a 2-0 record going into next week.
The Commanders and Packers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET inside Lambeau Field. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
