CommanderGameday Staff Score Predictions for Commanders vs. Bengals
The Washington Commanders picked up their first win of the 2024 last week in a game that saw them fail to reach the endzone in any capacity, leaving kicker Austin Seibert as the hero on the day after connecting on all seven of his field goal attempts. It isn't the most pretty of starts for Washington, but you can see the promise that is there under first-year head coach and quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Washington will now look to add to their win total when they take a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio to take on the 0-2 Bengals who are fresh off a devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The staff here at CommanderGameday has done fairly well with their predictions through two games of the 2024 season with everyone donning a 2-0 record outside of Jeremy. Let's see if the crew is aligned in their picks for the Commanders' upcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
If we're picking against the spread, which is currently 7.5 points in favor of the host Cincinnati Bengals, I'd be taking Washington here. Since we're picking straight-up, I have to go with the Bengals at home in primetime, however, it's not because I don't think there's some good football brewing for the Commanders. It's just that until we see quarterback Jayden Daniels taking full advantage of some of the opportunities to throw touchdowns it's hard to predict when that dam will break.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-0
Bengals 24, Commanders 17
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Jayden Daniels, in his third career game, will be playing during a primetime Monday Night Football matchup. He'll continue proving himself as the Commanders' franchise quarterback, improving the offensive play. The Bengals' wide receiver talent will be too much, though, taking them to a solid victory.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-0
Bengals 34, Commanders 21
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders are coming off a win, but a much bigger test awaits them on the road against the Bengals. Even though Cincinnati is winless, they came off a close loss last week to the Chiefs, putting them at 0-2. Their season is virtually on the line, and given the fact that they have Ja'Marr Chase, I think they will feast on the woeful Commanders secondary.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-1
Bengals 31, Commanders 17
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
While the Bengals are 0-2 and coming off a brutal loss to the Kansas City Chiefs I still think they have the better roster and team overall than the Washington Commanders. The Commanders will want to try and get after Joe Burrow as much as possible, but with the weapons he has at his disposal, I think they will be able to get away with having a below-average offensive line and score enough to come away with their first victory of the season.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-0
Bengals 28, Commanders 17
CONSENSUS: Bengals (4-0)
