Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels Shares Thoughts on Primetime Debut

Jayden Daniels will lead the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) waits for a play call during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) waits for a play call during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The lights will be bright when Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders take the national stage on Monday Night Football when they visit Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Daniels has two games under his belt as the Commanders starter, but now he gets to play im primetime, something he has acknowledged going into the week.

"I mean, it's special obviously," Daniels said. "Be able to play one that's early just coming off my first actual game, the first home opener, now first Monday night game. So, it's gonna be special, but at the end of the day it's another game you're just playing later on in the week."

This is a positive outlook for Daniels. He recognizes the excitement of playing a special game on Monday night, but he also knows that the weight of the game isn't more than any other on the schedule, and he isn't letting the primetime atmosphere phase him.

That mentality will keep him and his team grounded as they look to grab their first road win as a team.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Bengals is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Cornerback Shares Update After Surgery

• Commanders RB Details Career Game vs. Giants

• 3 Things for Commanders to Stash and Trash Following Giants Win

Commanders Release First Injury Report Before Bengals Game

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News