Commanders' Jayden Daniels Shares Thoughts on Primetime Debut
The lights will be bright when Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders take the national stage on Monday Night Football when they visit Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Daniels has two games under his belt as the Commanders starter, but now he gets to play im primetime, something he has acknowledged going into the week.
"I mean, it's special obviously," Daniels said. "Be able to play one that's early just coming off my first actual game, the first home opener, now first Monday night game. So, it's gonna be special, but at the end of the day it's another game you're just playing later on in the week."
This is a positive outlook for Daniels. He recognizes the excitement of playing a special game on Monday night, but he also knows that the weight of the game isn't more than any other on the schedule, and he isn't letting the primetime atmosphere phase him.
That mentality will keep him and his team grounded as they look to grab their first road win as a team.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Bengals is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.
