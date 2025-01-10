Commanders Fans Have Waited a Long Time For Playoff Win
The Washington Commanders are hoping to break a 19-year drought on Sunday when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.
The Commanders have the third-longest playoff victory drought in the NFL behind the Las Vegas Raiders (22 years) and Miami Dolphins (24 years).
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels understands how much the fanbase has been waiting for a winning football team.
“I think it would just, for the fan base, everything they've been through in their time being here, I just think for us it's like, man, we just go and try and win a football game," Daniels said. "We'll let everybody else have the joy of stuff like that. But I mean, the fan base deserves to be able to cheer for the team in the playoffs. And we appreciate the support through it all.”
The Commanders have lost their last five playoff games dating back to 2005, when a good chunk of the players on the field were in elementary school or even younger, so a win would give hope to a franchise that hasn't had much to root for in the last 20 years.
