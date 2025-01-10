Commander Country

Commanders Fans Have Waited a Long Time For Playoff Win

The Washington Commanders are looking for their first win in the playoffs in 19 years.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders fan during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders fan during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are hoping to break a 19-year drought on Sunday when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

The Commanders have the third-longest playoff victory drought in the NFL behind the Las Vegas Raiders (22 years) and Miami Dolphins (24 years).

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels understands how much the fanbase has been waiting for a winning football team.

“I think it would just, for the fan base, everything they've been through in their time being here, I just think for us it's like, man, we just go and try and win a football game," Daniels said. "We'll let everybody else have the joy of stuff like that. But I mean, the fan base deserves to be able to cheer for the team in the playoffs. And we appreciate the support through it all.”

The Commanders have lost their last five playoff games dating back to 2005, when a good chunk of the players on the field were in elementary school or even younger, so a win would give hope to a franchise that hasn't had much to root for in the last 20 years.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Clutch Moments Could Come Into Play vs. Bucs

• Washington Commanders' Injury Report Improves Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Buccaneers

• What Are Washington Commanders' Super Bowl Odds Before Playoffs Begin?

• Commanders Target Standout Wide Receiver In Latest Mock Draft

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News