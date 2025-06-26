Commanders first-round rookie off to great start
The Washington Commanders selected Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. with the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL Draft this spring, and so far the team seems to be happy with its choice.
Conerly, 21, has worked hard so far during the offseason, and he has made a positive impact on the coaching staff through OTAs and minicamp.
ESPN insider John Keim details Conerly's progress over the last few months.
Conerly impressing Commanders this offseason
"The Commanders are excited about Conerly. The belief is that he could move to left tackle down the road. For now, though, Conerly will play right tackle," Keim wrote.
"They have not handed him the starting job. He worked mostly with the second group in the spring. But his footwork and ability to play in space and move on pulling action make the team confident. It's hard to accurately gauge an offensive lineman until the pads come on in practice, but his movement skills impressed."
Whether Conerly starts Week 1 against the New York Giants or not, he will eventually be counted on in the starting lineup at some point.
That could come later in 2025 or even early in 2026, but as a first-round pick, it's clear Conerly is part of the Commanders plans in the trenches for a while.
Conerly is due at training camp when the rookies report on July 18. Veterans arrive on July 22.
