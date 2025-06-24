Commander Country

Terry McLaurin trade rumors heat up for Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin remains a subject of trade rumors.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin walks off the field after warmup.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin walks off the field after warmup. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has just one year remaining on his contract.

With McLaurin looking for a new contract, there's reason to believe the Commanders' relationship with their top wide receiver could be in turmoil.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed McLaurin as a potential trade target going into July.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin scores a touchdown
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin scores a touchdown. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

McLaurin remains in trade rumors

"The 29-year-old has averaged over 1,000 yards per season in his career and topped the 1,000-yard mark in five straight campaigns. He also played a substantial role in the rapid rise of quarterback Jayden Daniels in 2024," Knox wrote.

"With good deep speed, great route skills and a knack for finding space in the secondary, McLaurin would be a tremendous asset for any team looking to develop a young signal-caller. Of course, that's precisely why Washington won't be eager to let him go.

"Still, there's a non-zero chance that a contract standoff forces the Commanders to make a drastic move. Earlier this month, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that McLaurin has become "frustrated with the lack of progress" on a new contract and "unexpectedly" left voluntary workouts."

There's this underlying idea that a deal will get done between McLaurin and the Commanders, but the fact that a contract extension hasn't been agreed to is a sign of concern.

The Commanders could negotiate a contract extension with McLaurin at any time, but the sooner this gets handled, the better it will be for all parties involved.

Commanders training camp begins on July 22, where McLaurin could begin a potential holdout.

