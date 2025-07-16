Commanders' Frankie Luvu earns respect amongst peers
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu is going into his second season with the team.
Luvu shined in his first year in the nation's capital, recording 99 tackles and a career-high eight sacks.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler conducted a survey from top executives, coaches and scouts on the top off-ball linebackers in the NFL, and Luvu came in at No. 5.
Luvu among best at off-ball LB
"Luvu's first year as a Commander vaulted him into the top-10 conversation. He received a few votes last year but was largely a nonfactor in the voting. But this year he appeared in the top five of many ballots," Fowler wrote.
"While some evaluators believe No. 5 is rich for Luvu, he earned the votes and this is a composite ranking.
"Head coach Dan Quinn deploys Luvu somewhat similarly to Micah Parsons in Dallas, a hybrid linebacker with pass rush ability off the edge. Luvu capitalized in a big way with 8.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 7 pass deflections on his way to second-team All-Pro honors."
The only players to rank higher than Luvu were Nick Bolton (Kansas City Chiefs), Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles), Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens) and Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers).
Luvu is in some really strong company, and that's just after a year with the team. Now that he has experience in the scheme, there's a chance that comfort could help him be even better in the 2025 season.
Luvu and his teammates will report to training camp on July 22. Their first preseason game comes against the New England Patriots on Aug. 8.
