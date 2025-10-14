Commanders star Daron Payne makes massive special teams play vs. Bears
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne is stepping up in a major way for his team.
Not only is Payne an anchor on the defensive line, but he's making his mark on special teams. With the Commanders leading 17-16 going into the fourth quarter, the Chicago Bears lined up for a potential go-ahead field goal at the start of the final frame.
Payne was able to block the field goal from Jake Moody, keeping Washington's one-point lead.
Payne gets big field goal block
Field goal blocks have been a major theme on special teams throughout the league this year and now Payne is getting his fix.
Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is proud of what Payne has been able to show all across the board this season.
“We changed a lot of the techniques that we played last year, especially in the run game to this year," Whitt Jr. said.
"And it was challenging for them as coaches because it was totally different than what we did last year. And I take my hat off to those guys because they were not only willing to do it, they ran with it. And so, I think that and the techniques that we're coaching now up front are more in Payne's wheelhouse of what he is used to doing. And so that's the first thing. And then collectively as a whole d-line crew they're just playing more together. And so, when they're playing more together now, his ability has been able to shine through a lot more.”
Payne only has eight tackles and a sack in the box score, but he continues to find ways to make plays in his own special way.
The Commanders hold a 24-16 lead against the Bears early in the fourth quarter after a Zach Ertz touchdown.
