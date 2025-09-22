Commanders' big win came with a wild list of historic milestones
The Washington Commanders looked explosive and dominant at times in all three phases during their 41-24 Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, including during a punt return touchdown by rookie receiver Jaylin Lane, arguably the moment of the game.
Now, the Commanders are 2-1 for the third straight season, and second under head coach Dan Quinn, with back-to-back road trips to face the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers on deck.
Looking back at the game, while that punt return was electric and was the first of Lane's career and first rookie punt return touchdown for Washington since 1992, it was far from the only significant play of the game.
Record-Breaking Returns
Another return was significant as well. If you witnessed Deebo Samuel's 69-yard kickoff return to start the game, you watched the longest return of his career.
Those two returns mark the first time since 1994 that the franchise had both a kickoff and punt return go for 60 yards or more in a single game.
Career Days on Offense
Two other Commanders had significant scoring plays as well. First, running back Jeremy McNichols' 60-yard touchdown run was the longest of his career and the longest for the franchise since 2018. His effort was part of a historic one for Washington that had four players collect 20 yards or more on the ground for the first time ever.
Second-year receiver Luke McCaffrey caught a pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota and used his legs to do the rest on a 42-yard score, the first of his career.
That completion was one of 15 on the day for Mariota who beat his 25th different NFL franchise with a win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Receiver Terry McLaurin got in on the milestone party as well and in his 100th career game surpassed legend Bobby Mitchell and the 6,500 career receiving yards mark, moving into fifth place in franchise history in the category.
Dominance on Defense
The defense wouldn't be held out of the eventful day either. Linebacker Bobby Wagner got his first multi-sack game since 2023, and with 11 tackles, now has double-digit tackles in every game this season.
Defensive end Dorance Armstrong got another sack, giving him three on the year with one in every game so far. And sackmaster Von Miller got his 131st career sack, putting him 10th all-time, further solidifying his Hall of Fame resume.
The win was a whole team effort, of course, but the collection came from several individual performances that collectively got the Commanders their second win of the season, and they'll look for their third next week against the Falcons.
