Commanders unsure if Terry McLaurin will play vs Falcons

The Washington Commanders may or may not have Terry McLaurin available when they take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.
According to multiple reports, McLaurin is seeking additional medical opinions on the quad injury he suffered in Week 3.
His status for the upcoming game remains very much in question and remains a critical concerns for Commanders fans.
McLaurin’s Injury and Its Immediate Impact
McLaurin went down late in the Commanders’ 41-24 victory over the Raiders, injuring his quad after being tackled at the 1-yard line. He was unable to finish the contest, playing just 60 percent of Washington’s offensive snaps, which is far below his usual workload as the team’s No. 1 receiver.
Through three games this season, McLaurin has caught 10 passes for 149 yards, once again serving as the steady and reliable presence in the passing attack. His ability to win routes on the outside and come down with contested catches makes him critical to the offense’s rhythm.
Without him, the Commanders lose their most trusted target and the player defenses respect the most. That alone shifts the dynamic of Washington’s passing game heading into a divisional matchup.
Who Steps Up If McLaurin Can’t Go?
If McLaurin is sidelined, the Commanders will need others to step up in a big way. Deebo Samuel, who already has a growing role in the offense, is expected to see an increase in reps and targets. The rest of the wide receiver group will also be asked to contribute more consistently to keep the offense balanced.
Beyond the receivers, Washington could lean more heavily on its run game. Establishing the ground attack would help take pressure off whoever is under center, especially as the team also waits on the health status of quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders may have to emphasize a physical, ball-control approach if they are without both their top wideout and their starting quarterback.
Atlanta’s defense has shown flashes but remains vulnerable in coverage, making McLaurin’s potential absence even more frustrating for Washington. Still, Sunday’s game offers the chance for depth players to prove themselves in bigger roles while the coaching staff adjusts the game plan.
For now, the Commanders are holding their breath on McLaurin’s status. If he can’t go, this matchup will quickly become about resilience, depth, and whether Washington’s offense can find enough balance to keep rolling against an NFC rival.
