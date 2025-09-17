Commanders get good news on RFK stadium deal
The Washington Commanders have long been looking for a new stadium and they finally have an opening date for a move back to the nation's capital from Landover, Md.
The team announced that it would move into its new stadium for the 2030 season.
"Today is a historic day for D.C., the Commanders organization, and our fans. With the council's approval, we can now move forward on the transformative RFK project that will bring lasting economic growth for our city. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and collaboration between Mayor Bowser, Chairman Mendelson, the council and the countless community, business and labor leaders whose voices and input helped shape the process every step of the way," Commanders managing partner Josh Harris said in a statement.
"We are deeply grateful for the warm return to the district and the center of the DMV, and look forward to officially beinging the team back to its spiritual home in 2030."
The Commanders have been eyeing a move back to D.C. for a while and efforts ramped up after Harris purchased the team from Dan Snyder two years ago. After a number of obstacles hurting the process, the franchise has been given the go-ahead to start playing in Washington D.C. in five years' time.
During the next couple of years, the Commanders will work towards renovating and building one of the league's state-of-the-art stadiums in hopes of revitalizing the organization and the city as well.
The franchise played at RFK Stadium from 1961-96 before beginning play at Northwest Stadium (formerly Jack Kent Cooke Stadium and FedEx Field) in 1997. The franchise will keep things going in Landover for the next five years before coming back to the district at the start of the next decade.
READ MORE: Why Commanders trust their backup QB if Jayden Daniels is out
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Dan Quinn is worried about 1 thing after Commanders' latest loss
• Anatomy of a disaster: A deep dive into Washington Commanders' defensive collapse
• Commanders get called out for biggest problem after loss to Packers
• Commanders sign 7-year veteran RB after Austin Ekeler injury