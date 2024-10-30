Washington Commanders Get Receiver Help for Jayden Daniels in Proposed Trade
The Washington Commanders have been quite the surprise team during the 2024 NFL season. One year removed from posting a 4-13 record, a clean house within the club has helped the team post a 6-2 record through their first eight games.
The arrival of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and first-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn has helped the team tremendously. Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has felt first-hand what it's like to have the LSU product under center and finally have a franchise quarterback deliver him the ball.
Could the Commanders be in the market to add even more wide receiver help within the offense at the trade deadline? Receivers like Amari Cooper, Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins and Diontae Johnson have already been dealt this season.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan proposed a trade for a handful of contenders to make ahead of the deadline, including the Commanders. In the mock trade, Washington makes a deal to secure Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
"The Commanders secondary certainly could use a boost via a trade to help make the pass defense a more formidable unit. That said, they could also use a pass catcher to further build around rookie sensation Jayden Daniels," Sullivan wrote. "And if the Cincinnati Bengals fall further below .500 between now and the deadline, what bigger swing could GM Adam Peters make than dealing for wideout Tee Higgins? The Bengals didn't pay Higgins this offseason and he is set to be a free agent. If they are out of the playoff race and don't plan on re-signing Higgins, it'd make sense to get a blue-chip asset in return for him while they still can."
The Bengals would be smart to offload the receiver before he walks in free agency for free. The Commanders can capitalize on such and trade for him for a discounted price, allowing them to see what they can achieve in year one with Daniels at the helm.
A trade for a receiver would not only make offensive life easier for the squad, but it would show what level of confidence the club has in their franchise quarterback.
