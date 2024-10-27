Commander Country

Commanders Beat Bears on Jayden Daniels Hail Mary

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders pulled off an improbable victory against the Chicago Bears.

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after Jayden Daniels launched a game-winning Hail Mary to beat the Chicago Bears 18-15 in Week 8 at NorthWest Stadium.

The Bears scored the go-ahead touchdown with just 23 seconds to go as backup running back Roschon Johnson ran it in from a yard out. It was the only time the Bears led during the game.

It looked like the Commanders were out of it, but then Daniels had the play of the year to clinch the win for Washington.

Daniels evaded some pass rushers and then sent a prayer to the end zone that was answered by wide receiver Noah Brown, who grabbed the game-winning 52-yard touchdown as time expired.

Daniels, who was questionable coming into the game with a bruised rib injury he suffered last week, threw for 326 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams went 10 of 24 for 131 yards. Bears running back D'Andre Swift led all players in rushing with 18 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders now find themselves at 6-2 going into their Week 9 game against the NFC East rival New York Giants.

