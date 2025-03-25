Commander Country

Commanders given positive grade for Deebo Samuel trade

Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders, and it's a move that's looked upon favorably.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders took a risk by trading for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The risk looks calculated to start as Samuel will have to play better than he did this past season to be effective for a potential playoff contender.

NFL.com writer Kevin Patra graded the trade and gave the Commanders a "B+."

Deebo Samue
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Commanders praised for Samuel trade

"Commanders coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's love of screens and getting his playmakers in space should be a boon, setting up a potential bounce-back season for Deebo. This move is much like Houston's acquisition of ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Stefon Diggs﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ last year; Washington is getting "a motivated" player who will match well with WR1 ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Terry McLaurin﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿," Patra writes.

"Taking on Samuel's big $17.46 million cap figure for 2024 and giving up a pick dings the grade slightly for Washington, but another playmaker for ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Jayden Daniels﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ was never going to come cheap. The recent contract revision that added $3 million in incentives was a savvy move by the front office, adding another carrot for Samuel to chase."

Samuel has one year on his deal, so the Commanders will see how well he performs this season before deciding whether or not to sign him to a long-term deal.

