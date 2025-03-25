Commanders given positive grade for Deebo Samuel trade
The Washington Commanders took a risk by trading for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
The risk looks calculated to start as Samuel will have to play better than he did this past season to be effective for a potential playoff contender.
NFL.com writer Kevin Patra graded the trade and gave the Commanders a "B+."
Commanders praised for Samuel trade
"Commanders coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's love of screens and getting his playmakers in space should be a boon, setting up a potential bounce-back season for Deebo. This move is much like Houston's acquisition of Stefon Diggs last year; Washington is getting "a motivated" player who will match well with WR1 Terry McLaurin," Patra writes.
"Taking on Samuel's big $17.46 million cap figure for 2024 and giving up a pick dings the grade slightly for Washington, but another playmaker for Jayden Daniels was never going to come cheap. The recent contract revision that added $3 million in incentives was a savvy move by the front office, adding another carrot for Samuel to chase."
Samuel has one year on his deal, so the Commanders will see how well he performs this season before deciding whether or not to sign him to a long-term deal.
