Deebo Samuel on Leaving 49ers for Commanders: 'It Was Tougher Than People Think'
Once the trade window opened earlier this month, there were several blockbuster moves — but few carried the emotional weight of Deebo Samuel’s recent trade from the San Francisco 49ers to the Washington Commanders. Leaving the only franchise, he’s known since entering the league in 2019 wasn’t easy.
“Man, it was tougher than what people think,” Samuel said about his decision to leave the 49ers. “One of the hardest things was walking into the office and talking to Kyle [Shanahan] about this, just because of the relationship we’ve built over six years.”
Samuel’s bond with Shanahan runs deep, dating back to the Senior Bowl, where Shanahan was coaching when they first crossed paths. That moment laid the foundation for their connection.
“He was my coach at the Senior Bowl, so he’s always been a man of his word,” Samuel said. “It was a tough conversation for sure, but at the end of the day, we both understood. He understood where I was coming from, I understood where he was coming from, and we got to this point now.”
That “point now” marks a new chapter for Samuel, who will rock the burgundy and gold as a Commander. For the 49ers, it’s the end of an era with one of their most versatile and beloved players.
The Commanders made a statement across the league by acquiring Samuel in a blockbuster deal. Strengthening their roster has been a priority since last season, particularly finding a reliable No. 2 receiver to play alongside Terry McLaurin.
The future is bright for Samuel in Washington — a chance to redefine his legacy and prove he can be just as successful with a new franchise as he was in San Francisco.
