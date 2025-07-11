Commanders have one glaring need to address before training camp
The Washington Commanders boast one of the best teams in the NFL, but they are far from perfect.
They have a good chunk of what they need in order to compete for a Super Bowl, but one position in particular is still a big need for the team.
CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards believes the Commanders still need to find a pass rusher in free agency before training camp.
Commanders still need more pass rushers
"Washington addressed offensive tackle and cornerback on the first two days of the draft. The Commanders acquired Laremy Tunsil via trade. They have a lot of defensive ends who will be firm at the point of attack and give the franchise a high floor in run defense but they lack any and all explosiveness off the edge," Edwards wrote.
"One would think the age of Bobby Wagner will catch up at some point as well."
The team has been clamoring for pass rushers ever since Dante Fowler Jr. left for the Dallas Cowboys in free agency back in March.
The Commanders are still in need of a boost, but it remains to be seen if they will find that before the start of training camp in just a couple of weeks. Some veteran free agents are still looking for a team, including Za'Darius Smith and Jadeveon Clowney, but nothing has suggested that the Commanders are in negotiations with any of them.
Washington's training camp begins when rookies report on July 18 and veterans come in on July 22.
