Commander Country

Commanders have one glaring need to address before training camp

The Washington Commanders are going into training camp with a lack of depth at a key position.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield runs against Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield runs against Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders boast one of the best teams in the NFL, but they are far from perfect.

They have a good chunk of what they need in order to compete for a Super Bowl, but one position in particular is still a big need for the team.

CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards believes the Commanders still need to find a pass rusher in free agency before training camp.

READ MORE: Is Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. underrated?

Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Commanders still need more pass rushers

"Washington addressed offensive tackle and cornerback on the first two days of the draft. The Commanders acquired Laremy Tunsil via trade. They have a lot of defensive ends who will be firm at the point of attack and give the franchise a high floor in run defense but they lack any and all explosiveness off the edge," Edwards wrote.

"One would think the age of Bobby Wagner will catch up at some point as well."

The team has been clamoring for pass rushers ever since Dante Fowler Jr. left for the Dallas Cowboys in free agency back in March.

The Commanders are still in need of a boost, but it remains to be seen if they will find that before the start of training camp in just a couple of weeks. Some veteran free agents are still looking for a team, including Za'Darius Smith and Jadeveon Clowney, but nothing has suggested that the Commanders are in negotiations with any of them.

Washington's training camp begins when rookies report on July 18 and veterans come in on July 22.

READ MORE: Commanders reveal bold new look with powerful nod to the past

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders land in top 5 of surprising new NFL ranking

 Commanders face big decision that could shape training camp

• Commanders fans will love the latest Jayden Daniels-Deebo Samuel update

 Washington Commanders bet big on rebuilt offensive line to fuel 2025 turnaround

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News