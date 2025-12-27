Commanders will be just fine despite frustrating season

The Washington Commanders are 4-12 going into the final game of the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18.

The team is battered and bruised after getting the short end of the stick in a number of different areas throughout the season. Despite all of the adversity they have faced, the Commanders are sticking together and that is what can carry them through the finish line this season.

“I mean, it starts with our leadership," Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson said. "I think I said this earlier in the week, like, you would never tell our record. You can never tell our record. I think you guys feel that when you come into our locker room.

"And that's a credit to [HC] DQ [Dan Quinn], [General Manager] Adam [Peters], [Offensive Coordinator] Kliff Kingsbury, [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Joe] Whitt [Jr.]. All of our leaders, [QB] Jayden Daniels, [QB] Marcus [Mariota], [LB] Bobby [Wagner], so many different guys that take pride in what they do.

"And at the end of the day, we got a job to do. And for some of us, you know, this might be the only opportunity we get. And so you can't take these things for granted, and you gotta go out there and try to make the best of it.”

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Commanders leadership keeping them engaged

It's easy to just accept the season for what it is and mail it in the rest of the way, but the Commanders aren't trying to do that. Instead, they are continuing to fight for each other, which can go a long way.

By competing and fighting in the final weeks when there is no playoff spot on the line, the Commanders are instilling good habits that are necessary to win a Super Bowl in the future. The championship may not be coming this year, but last season's team is proof of how things can change so quickly year over year.

The Commanders will be back in business next season with an equal shot at winning it all just like everyone else. By doing things the "right way," the Commanders will give themselves the best chance to stay competitive as they try to bounce back in 2026.

