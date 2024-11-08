Commanders GM Explains Marshon Lattimore Trade
The Washington Commanders have upgraded their defense after trading for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
The trade for Lattimore was one of the biggest moves in the league for the trade deadline and general manager Adam Peters spoke about the process of the deal.
“I think first you look at the play style and to see does he fit our play style and the type of mindset we want on the field," Peters said. "And then you really, with your contacts throughout the league, you can get a lot of information on players and certainly in your own locker room too. So, all those things lined up from Marshon, and he was available, which that's the last piece of it, I guess. You could watch him all you want and love him all you want, but if he's not available, he’s not available. And we didn't know that he would be available for really that whole time. But if you wait till when you know when he is available, then it's usually too late. And so, they did all that leg work, our staff did, just in case he was and he happened to be. And that's when we were able to make that decision quickly.”
The Saints' seven-game losing streak knocked them out of playoff contention, allowing the Commanders, who have won seven of eight, to scoop him up at the deadline.
With Lattimore in the fold, the Commanders defense has the one thing it was lacking in a shutdown cornerback. Now, the unit is armored at full strength ready to go for the second half of the season.
