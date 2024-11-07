Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Closing In On History After 7th Rookie of the Week Honor
Well, I guess it is needless to say that the hype that has surrounded Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels is real. He has led the Commanders to a commanding 7-2 record and has done so while putting up historic numbers for a rookie signal-caller.
This past week Daniels was again dazzled in Washington's 27-22 win over NFC East foe the New York Giants, posting 209 passing yards for two touchdowns and another 35 yards on the ground.
With the roll that Daniels is on, he is on pace to break or match several different rookie NFL records. Just a bit over a week ago, I wrote a piece detailing how close he is to already writing his name in the history books and with Daniels now being named the NFL's Rookie of the Week for the 7th time this season he likely will eclipse Chargers' Justin Herbert's record of 8 Rookie of the Week honors.
Daniels' 7th Rookie of the Week ties him with former Commanders' quarterback Robert Griffin III (2012), Alvin Kamara (2017), Baker Mayfield (2018), and Gardner Minshew (2019) - leaving him just one away from reaching the mark that Herbert set back 2020 with 8 such honors.
With the way things are shaping up for Daniels and the Commanders, it seems more likely than not that he will be the leader by a large margin by the end of the 2024 season. Daniels will look to keep up his fantastic play this weekend in a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers who always have a stout defense.
