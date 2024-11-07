New Commanders’ CB Marshon Lattimore Discusses His Injury Following Trade
The Washington Commanders currently hold the top spot atop the NFC East, holding a slight lead over the Philadelphia Eagles with a 7-2 record as they hit the back stretch of the 2024 season. The Commanders have looked every bit of a contending team in the league, but they still wanted to improve in some areas to solidify winning now.
One of those areas is at cornerback as the Commanders have struggled somewhat in the passing game. Before Tuesday’s trade deadline, Washington made a move that should improve their defensive coverage by trading for former New Orleans Saints veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
The Commanders acquired the fiery cornerback and a fifth-round pick in exchange for third-round, fourth-round, and sixth-round picks in the future.
At one point in his career, Lattimore was one of the best shutdown corners in the league, but he has seen his level of play decline just a bit. However, Lattimore brings the energy every day and will be looking to bring that “dog” with him to the DMV area.
Through seven games this season, Lattimore compiled 30 tackles and two passes defended before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Broncos and then reaggravated the same hamstring injury in Week 8 against the Chargers.
The Commanders felt that the injury wouldn’t hold him out too long and believe he will be ready to take on his normal every-down role as we get into the back half of the 2024 NFL season. When speaking with the Commanders’ media on Wednesday, Lattimore discussed the injury but he wasn’t quite sure how long it would keep him out.
"I don't know. That's up to the trainers,” Lattimore said. “The injury just happened, so, you know, I don't really know what's going on as far as like timetable, getting back on the field, so it's up to them."
While I do believe the injury is legit, there have been instances of injuries being deemed more serious than they are around the trade deadline, see Davante Adams and his hamstring injury before being traded to the Jets.
While it does seem that Lattimore is dealing with an injury, even if healthy, it would be a stretch to see him ready to go this Sunday against the Steelers as he will also be entering a new defensive system and scheme that will take some time to learn and adjust to.
Hopefully, the Commanders can figure out the extent of the injury and can get Lattimore on the field sooner rather than later as they continue to hunt for a playoff spot.
