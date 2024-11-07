Commander Country

Commanders Named Trade Deadline Winner

The NFL Trade Deadline gave the Washington Commanders a chance to improve.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Even though the Washington Commanders have been stellar this season, they found a way to improve just hours before the NFL Trade Deadline.

The Commanders acquired New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in a trade to help boost their secondary.

Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton declared the Commanders as a "winner" for the trade deadline.

"Though Washington's defense has shown improvement over the past month, it still ranks 21st leaguewide in net passing yards allowed per attempt," Moton writes. "The Commanders, who currently sit atop the NFC East, are gearing up for a strong finish to the season and potentially a playoff run in their first year of a rebuild under head coach Dan Quinn and with Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner Jayden Daniels."

Lattimore, 28, will immediately step in as the team's top cornerback and he'll have the opportunity to defend the opposing team's best wide receiver. He fills a void that the Commanders needed, and that should take the defense from good to great.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 10 when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

