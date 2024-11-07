Commanders S Jeremy Chinn Has 'Really Come Out' in Recent Weeks
Ashburn, VA. -- Jeremy Chinn has been on a tear recently for the Washington Commanders.
In the Week 9 win over the New York Giants, Chinn led the Commanders in tackles with 12 of them including two for a loss while adding a pass defense to the stat box.
"I thought Jeremy Chinn just played an outstanding football game," Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said of his safety coming out of Week 9. "He was all over the place. It was needed."
Chinn now has three tackles for a loss this season and is second on the team in tackles behind only linebacker Bobby Wagner.
It's a good sign for the future of Washington football this season because both Wagner and Chinn were brought in to help resurrect the franchise as newly signed free agents this offseason. Wagner, however, was also brought in for his leadership, and coach Whitt told us on Thursday that Chinn is starting to evolve in that arena as well.
"I think with him playing for (defensive pass game coordinator) Jason Simmons in Carolina, Jason already told me what the guy, what he was and I saw that initially," Whitt shared. "He's smart, he's quiet and so I had to get him to be more vocal with the calls because he is so smart he can help everybody around him. Now what you're seeing is the ability to help the people around him and play fast and make plays himself, which he did in the Giants game. So I've been pleased with what he's doing and the ability to cover the tight end, the ability to, we're going to send him in rush.
"It's probably the last three or four weeks where he started to really come out vocally and say, 'Hey, this is my secondary and you guys have to follow me.'"
