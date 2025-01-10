Commanders Have Tunnel Vision vs. Buccaneers
The Washington Commanders, against all odds, have made it back to the playoffs for the first time in four years and are seeking their first playoff win in 19 years.
Ironically enough, the team's last win in the postseason came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are on the other sideline for Sunday's Wild Card round.
As big of a win as it would be for the franchise, the Commanders aren't focused on that.
“No, we haven't talked about at all," Daniels said of the magnitude of a victory. "That's not something that's in our focus, like I said, we'll let everybody outside the building determine that and how excited and happy they are. But we got to do whatever we can to go win a football game.”
History doesn't mean much when it comes to the playoffs. It's all about doing whatever it takes to beat the opponent over the course of 60 minutes. The Commanders are well aware of their goal, and their laser-focused mindset should make them a tough team to beat on Sunday.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Bucs is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Clutch Moments Could Come Into Play vs. Bucs
• What Are Washington Commanders' Super Bowl Odds Before Playoffs Begin?
• Washington Commanders' Injury Report Improves Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Buccaneers
• Commanders Target Standout Wide Receiver In Latest Mock Draft