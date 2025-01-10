Commander Country

Commanders Have Tunnel Vision vs. Buccaneers

The Washington Commanders have their eyes on the prize.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders, against all odds, have made it back to the playoffs for the first time in four years and are seeking their first playoff win in 19 years.

Ironically enough, the team's last win in the postseason came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are on the other sideline for Sunday's Wild Card round.

As big of a win as it would be for the franchise, the Commanders aren't focused on that.

“No, we haven't talked about at all," Daniels said of the magnitude of a victory. "That's not something that's in our focus, like I said, we'll let everybody outside the building determine that and how excited and happy they are. But we got to do whatever we can to go win a football game.”

History doesn't mean much when it comes to the playoffs. It's all about doing whatever it takes to beat the opponent over the course of 60 minutes. The Commanders are well aware of their goal, and their laser-focused mindset should make them a tough team to beat on Sunday.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Bucs is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Clutch Moments Could Come Into Play vs. Bucs

• What Are Washington Commanders' Super Bowl Odds Before Playoffs Begin?

• Washington Commanders' Injury Report Improves Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Buccaneers

• Commanders Target Standout Wide Receiver In Latest Mock Draft

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News