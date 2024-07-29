Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Doing 'Phenomenal', Says Veteran TE
The Washington Commanders are about a week into training camp and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is already making an impression.
Among those he is impressing is veteran tight end Zach Ertz.
"I think Jayden has done [a] phenomenal job," Ertz said. "I've been impressed with him from the moment he got here. The reps, like I said, are limited and so every time we have a rep, I kind of wanna stand back there and talk to him ... But with Jayden, I really just try and communicate, really to all the quarterbacks kind of what I see and if they want me to do anything different versus certain coverages because yeah, the play is called one thing, but there's very minor details that need to be accounted for on every route.”
Ertz, 33, has been through a few rookie quarterbacks in his career, namely Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, he has a chance to work with Daniels, who went No. 2 overall to the Commanders in the draft this spring.
Ertz can be a key veteran for Daniels to lean on, and if he has his stamp of approval, it should go a long way for him in his rookie season as he adjusts to life in the NFL.
