Washington Commanders Notebook: Rookies Hold Their Own in Pads for the First Time
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders followed up their first day of fans present for training camp with their first day in pads on Monday.
Of course, Commanders fans were present as well which only amplified the excitement around seeing this year's squads go toe-to-toe with as close to a full array of weapons at their disposal as we'll see until the first preseason game against the New York Jets.
Even if the team isn't going at each other fully it was good to see the competition at training camp ramped up, and it was even better to see the rookies on the Washington roster hold their own against the vets.
EYE ON THE TIGER: DAY 5
We've been calling our breakdown of quarterback Jayden Daniels' practice performances our 'Eye On The Tiger' on Locked On Commanders, so why not fold it over here to the Sports Illustrated platform, right?
On the day, in teams, Daniels completed five of his eight pass attempts throwing two touchdowns and getting sacked once (he wasn't actually hit because it's practice, but Daron Payne would have notched a sack following initial pressure by Jonathan Allen if allowed).
The two touchdown passes came in goal line work with one going to the right side to receiver Olamide Zaccheus and the other to the left to running back Austin Ekeler.
COLEMAN'S BIG DAY
It was a relatively short day of practice for the Commanders in their first day wearing pads but rookie offensive tackle rose to the occasion regardless.
Getting first-team reps is always valuable, but getting them in pads and at the left tackle position is even more so, and it ramps up the pressure on that player.
Coleman wasn't perfect, but that's a high bar to clear, but he was certainly solid. On one rep specifically he matched up against defensive end Clelin Ferrell and the defender ended up on the ground while the blocker did not.
"What I have been more impressed by is he's got great balance for a big guy and so he's got power in his legs," head coach Dan Quinn said of Coleman. "That might be one of the things I didn't know was really one of his strengths. I knew he was a good athlete and movements and that, but balance is a harder thing to test. You have to see it."
PLAY OF THE DAY
That touchdown pass from Daniels to Ekeler is the play of the day for Day 5 at Washington training camp. Not because it was explosive, and not necessarily because it scored, but because it was just so darned clean.
The motion of the play got the defense going one way and left Ekeler all alone as Daniels floated the pass to him. If he wanted to, he probably could've sprinted to the 50 yard line with his fist raised before the ball landed in Ekeler's hands and the running back still would've walked in.
Make no mistake about it, the Washington defense got it's fair share of wins on the day, but that one win was a big one for the offense.
