Best Quotes From Day 5 of Washington Commanders Training Camp
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders put on pads for the first time in this training camp session on Monday signaling the transition into the next phase of their regular season preparation.
As you'd expect, pads increased the contact and the intensity the Commanders practiced with, but it did not lead to a rise in cheapshots, late hits, and still no fights in camp thus far.
If coach Dan Quinn has his way there will be no fights in Washington this preseason because as he told us before practice, this is all about competing for the betterment of each other, not fighting.
"The line of scrimmage is where the emphasis is."- Dan Quinn, Commanders Head Coach
DAN QUINN, HEAD COACH
Opening Statement: "Good morning. Today's a great day. It's also one of my favorites with today being Military Appreciation Day. And you'll see a combination today of active-duty soldiers, veterans, and their families. It's just one of my favorites. Nobody does team better than our military, so I enjoy spending the time with them pre-practice and post-practice. So really cool day and we're really pumped and honored to have everybody here today. So with all that said, let's get to some football with you guys too."
On his level of concern with the pre-snap penalties:
"Yeah, those are the ones that you really want to nail down, Nicki. The pre and the post-snap ones. So the pre-snap encroachment or an offsides or a false start. If we can get those ones really dialed down, we'll get better. Now, as we're going through those really defensively, with them jumping, I wanna make sure we continue to work that through the cadences because although there's some time to go through it, it's worth it. It can really be a weapon, so we're gonna continue to work hard on it. I wouldn't say I'm at a level of concern, but I would say it's more expect the expected until we get that discipline just right."
On the details he is paying attention to on the first day of pads:
"Well, I think really the line of scrimmage is where the emphasis is. One, I wanna make sure we're doing it correctly. Our leverage of how we're entering into a block or taking on a block, the pass rush. So you hear, you know, coaches and others say about pad level and so you can get into some bad habits and lose leverage if you're not using your shoulders and your body to be in those spots. So getting into those positions, the combination on blocks. For me, the emphasis is mostly the run game, both sides and pass protection and pass rush."
On how he is currently constructing the offensive line:
"Certainly at tackle probably we had maybe a little bit more movement over the last few days, but putting people at different positions. This is the time to explore some of that right tackle, left tackle. Who is gonna be into those spots, who may be a swing. We also do it, most of the guards can play center, and just about all of the centers can play guard. So, it's not just a one hole backup or spot. So like for instance, you saw [C Michael] Deiter playing left guard, right guard and center. You've seen that with [G] Nick [Allegretti] to move at two spots, [T] Brandon Coleman and others -- [T Cornelius Lucas] Luke to go into two spots. So it's worth it now to do those positions because you're exploring, you're finding out more information, and then you later get locked into one spot."
On if he is starting to see more player emerge on special teams:
"I think punt and punt return I'm feeling comfortable with what we've seen. Kickoff and kickoff return you'll see some of that today and you know, just more reps, more time on task, more reps. I'm not at the comfort level there yet because I think there's still some exploring that we're doing. High kick, kick on the ground, double teams, not double teams. So those are the ones that I would say we're still exploring. I think people-wise, we might be able to know what's happening because on that play it's a speed and a space play. So, you've got to be able to block somebody in space or beat a block in space. The speed on the kickoff and kickoff return, the ability to play in space, I think that's still the number one attribute."
On what tempo he wants to see the team in with pads finally coming on:
"Yeah, I think the lesson and what we try to show is it's a lot like sparring, where you're in control and never outta control. Doesn't mean you're closer to the quarterback or ever on the ground. So those are the things that we do to protect one another. Contact that can be straight ahead as opposed to the side. So basically they just put some rules of engagement in and then from there, but if you're in front of somebody, we expect that thud to happen. But more than anything, I don't wanna see -- what I have seen that I love is the effort and the finishing to go. So I wanna make sure that stays high, you know, with the same, contact element to it."
On his thoughts on the fan turnout at practice:
"Yeah, I thought it was really cool and I was hoping to see that kind of energy and being here and the support. And so for my own first day of being here and realizing just how important this connection is between the team and the area, it was a cool first day for me."
On if there are any limitations with DT Jer'Zhan Newton:
"No limitations at all. He is actually doing great. Then we'll start the team periods shortly with him. He's making huge strides. He's in excellent shape, so it was more just by design. The player is wanting to go badly and is showing he can, but really we want to stick to our plan of how we're ramping him up. But yeah, you'll see him in some team work soon. Not as in like 30 minutes soon, but soon. [Laughs]"
On what he has seen from LB Bobby Wagner and TE Zach Ertz:
"Yeah, I think when you brought up Zach, the first thing that comes to mind for me is red zone. The precision, the details, because the coverage has changed down there of how you play man-to-man or how you play zone. It's just different. You're defending things laterally, but he has such a knack for understanding where those fit and how to do that. So I would say that's one of the things for me, that fit for him in the red zone. And then for Wags, I would say like so many times I'm looking for examples of tackling and tracking and how to do that. He's just one of the sure tacklers. He has a great awareness for leverage and understanding angles. So that part of it, how do you train somebody to be a good tackler and the traits, the behaviors, the techniques. That's one of the things that I really look to for Bobby and I have for most of my career, wherever I was to show examples of good tackling, he was usually on that tape."
BOBBY WAGNER, LINEBACKER
On where he feels his experience helps the most:
“Honestly, I think I study film a little bit better. I think I'm more productive in my study time. I think that's helped me last. The people that I talk to, a lot of the older guys that last a long time, they said lean on your film study, because that's going to help you keep [going]. So, I would say that's something I focus on.”
On if the first day of pads is a big deal:
“It's a big deal, because it's you getting closer and closer to what a real game feels like. Also, you have to understand that for most guys, they haven't put pads on since the season ended last year and that's a long time. And so you’re going to have a little rust, but this is that time to get that rust out and start getting into that game mode.”
On if anything stood out today:
“I just think how fast we were playing and how much communication that we were having. I think we're communicating at a high level, in my opinion, [more] than normal. So, I think I like where we're at as far as our communication.”
On what it means to build an identity at a position group:
“I think as far as the team, you want to figure out who are you going to be, and it's more so setting a standard and understanding what you're going to bring to the table every single day. Because once that standard's set, you have to live up to that. And so you have days where you may not hit that mark, and you should have the people around you tell you the truth and raise your level. And everybody's raised their level. As far as linebackers, we're the generals. You are the ones that everybody's looking at for the play call. We're setting everybody up, we're getting everybody lined up and we have to take pride in that. Being leaders, being the voice and being an extension of the coaches. And controlling the middle ,and making plays, and having fun, and bringing everybody together. I think we are in the middle for a reason and things in the middle keep everything together. So, that's kind of the identity that we start to form, not just with myself, but everybody that plays the linebacker position.”
On how it feels to have teammates think of him as a leader:
“I think it's a blessing. I think I was blessed to be around a bunch of great men, great leaders and as you get older you have so many scars over your career, and something that you can't do when you're young is get that experience without having it. But, if you have an older guy that can share their scars, you can expedite your learning. And so that's what would help me in my journey, and so I feel like I just tried to do the same. There were a lot of people that helped me while I was coming up, like I said, linebackers like Ray Lewis [and] London Fletcher were gracious with their time. And so, I try to do the same and give back and try to share my experience and scars with anybody who has a thirst for knowledge.”
On what he’s seen from QB Jayden Daniels:
“Yeah, I mean the biggest thing is confidence. He's very, very confident and you want that in the quarterback. As you watch him, he gets more comfortable understanding where the routes are going to be, getting comfortable with the receivers that he is throwing to. I feel like he's in a really, really great space and I'm excited for him to keep going and it’s going to be fun to watch him play this season.”
ZACH ERTZ, TIGHT END
On what the first day with pads symbolizes for him and how today went:
“Yeah, I mean, it really is a start of football. The grass basketball is kind of just gone and behind us, and we get to play real football. Obviously, there's no tackling and we gotta take care of one another but this is gonna be the most competitive besides the preseason games that we're gonna get until game one, so, we gotta maximize these days. Obviously, the rules have changed a lot in my 12 years now but at the same time, we gotta fly around, whether we're in pads, shell or just jerseys. Whatever it is, we gotta take advantage of it because the first game's coming, preseason game number one is coming and we gotta be the best version of ourselves come week one.”
On the tight end group:
“Yeah, I mean, obviously there's a lot of things that we need to improve on, myself included. But at the same time, I think we have a really good group. It's a very competitive group. Guys understand that there's only a certain amount of spots and we're pushing each other to be the best version of ourselves, but we also gotta go out there and make plays and compete in every aspect. And not only on offense, but guys in the tight end room really have to be able to carve a role on special teams. So I think everyone understands the situations that they're in and I think it's a group with a lot of potential, so it’s up to us to go in there and maximize it every day.”
On what he has seen from QB Jayden Daniels’ progression:
“I mean, I think Jayden has done phenomenal job. I've been impressed with him from the moment he got here. The reps, like I said, are limited and so every time we have a rep, I kind of wanna stand back there and talk to him, kind of how he sees certain things because it doesn't really matter how I see things once the balls snapped, I gotta play on his timing and I gotta anticipate what he wants me to do. So, I can't just go out there and do whatever I want to do every play. So, we're really trying to hone in on the details and maximize the reps we have together because he is not always with the ones and knowing [QB] Marcus [Mariota] is doing a phenomenal job as well. But with Jayden, I really just try and communicate, really to all the quarterbacks kind of what I see and if they want me to do anything different versus certain coverages because yeah, the play is called one thing, but there's very minor details that need to be accounted for on every route.”
On if he has seen any differences from Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s from Arizona to Washington:
“Yeah, I don't think I've ever seen Kliff so happy. He seems like he's refreshed every time he goes out on to the practice field. He is eager. He is excited to work with the quarterbacks every single day. He's putting him through individual every single day. And so I truly believe that maybe that break from everything last year and him able to get this job and work with [QB] Jayden [Daniels] and [QB] Marcus [Mariota] and [QB] Sam [Hartman] and [QB] Jeff [Driskel] every day has really almost I would say rejuvenated him. I think I'm in the same boat, you know, it has been extremely fun to be here. I feel almost like I've gotten younger since I got out here just cause how much fun I'm having every day and so I think Kliff and I are kind of in the same boat in that regard.”
On the similarities of Kingsbury’s use of tight ends now compared to his time with the Arizona Cardinals:
“Yeah, there's some similarities. The running game is, I would say very different. Obviously, we have a different o-line coach [Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson], but at the same time I've been in this league for so long, the schemes don't get too drastic no matter what kind of offense you're in, in terms of kind of the plays. It's how coaches want to call the plays in the game and how they want to put game plans together is how the average coaches are separated from the great coaches is in that game plan. And I think Kliff is one of the best in the league at coming up with a game plan to attack defenses. So, obviously he was a big part of the reason I'm here, and it's been really fun to be back with him. And not only him, but really this entire organization has been awesome to be a part of.”
On what the energy from the fans means to him:
“Yeah, it's obviously awesome to be able to interact with the fans and have 'em at practice. We want to build off the energy. Every time there's a kind of a staff change, or you draft a quarterback really high, there's obviously going to be fresh energy. We have a new ownership group, new GM, new coaching staff, possibly a new starting quarterback week one, or obviously a new starting quarterback week one, whether Marcus [Mariota] or Jayden [Daniels]. But we want that energy to be something that we're able to build on. It's not going to be a flash in the pan, something that is able to last, you know, this place has a lot of history, obviously. I've been in this division for a long time. I understand what this team means to this city. And so for me, this isn't something that we want to just be like, oh, we had a great off season, there's a lot of good vibes around the building and the city and the area. We want to build it every day so this is sustained success and it starts every day on the practice field.”
On any advice to the US Women’s Soccer Team in the Olympic Games:
“Oh man, it's just so much fun to be able to watch them. Obviously, we have a different vantage point. This is the first major tournament that [Forner US Women’s National Soccer Player] Julie [Ertz] hasn’t played in since, whenever her first World Cup was in 2015. So just to be able to see it from afar, Julie is obviously very in tune with it. She keeps me updated, but we are off to a fast start, like you said. And it's great to see the new coaching staff be able to come in and implement their ways. Obviously, their identity is apparent. [US Women’s National Soccer Player] Mallory Swanson now is probably the best player on the field every time she steps on the pitch. So, it's been fun to watch, seeing her healthy and the rest of the team as well.”
