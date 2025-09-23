Commanders head coach sounds off on signing former first-round pick
The Washington Commanders are adapting after Will Harris was ruled out for the season with a fractured fibula.
To combat with the loss of Harris, the Commanders signed former first-round pick Darnell Savage, who was recently cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about losing Harris and what Savage brings to the table.
“I feel the speed and the coverage ability from Will, that's one thing. This is a position that we've got some really talented guys with [S Tyler] Owens and [S Jeremy] Reaves and [S Percy] Butler have had a go and so adding Savage into that group, we'll see as we move forward," Quinn said.
"We're very excited to have him here. But as far as the roles and that, I think we're still, we'll work through that to go. It's a deep position for us, but Will has a very unique skillset. His background at corner certainly helps, but yeah, he's been an excellent addition for us. And like I said, I don't know when that would be. I don't have all that kind of information in terms of returns and such, but it's a big deal for us.”
Savage gives depth for Commanders
The Commanders are hoping to keep the rhythm and flow of the season going by repacing Harris with Savage. Washington will need to replace Harris by committee, but Savage should be a big help for that.
It will take Savage some time to get acclimated, but it is still very early in the season, so he will have time to get used to the defense before the games start ramping up in importance.
Savage could make his Commanders debut in Week 4 when the team takes on the Atlanta Falcons on the road Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
