Commanders’ hilarious post of Jayden Daniels goes viral
The 2025 NFL Draft is creeping up on us with just a few days before we hear the first signal that a collegiate player is being drafted. In the last NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected their quarterback of the future, Jayden Daniels, out of LSU.
Much was expected of Daniels in his first season as the starter in Washington, but he likely surpassed that with his play in his rookie season as he helped lead the Commanders to the NFC Championship game.
In his rookie season, Daniels was one of the best quarterbacks in the league, completing 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns to just nine interceptions, and also added another 891 rushing yards and six scores on his way to earning Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors.
Daniels is now headed into his second season at the helm of the Commanders' offense, and it appears that he is eager to get things started as he rushed into the franchise's headquarters as players report for offseason workout programs.
Daniels should be excited as the Commanders did a lot of work this offseason to help improve their NFC Championship roster from a season ago, especially on the offensive side of the ball where he has some improved protection in veteran Laremy Tunsil and a new star playmaker in receiver Deebo Samuel.
The Commanders have done plenty to make a run at a Super Bowl appearance - something they haven't done in over 30 years - but will have to break through their division rivals and defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in order to get there.
