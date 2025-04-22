Commanders linked to 4 offensive lineman in Round 1 of NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders have their quarterback in Jayden Daniels, and now they need to find ways to keep him protected.
ESPN insider John Keim identifies four different offensive linemen that have been linked to the Commanders in recent weeks.
Offensive line help coming for Commanders?
"One league source said Washington would like to continue beefing up its offensive line. The Commanders added left tackle Laremy Tunsil via a trade with Houston this offseason, which allows them to move Brandon Coleman to another position; they'll first see how he fits at right tackle," Keim writes.
"But if the Commanders opted for a lineman in the first round -- they have shown interest in Alabama guard Tyler Booker and Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who could also play guard if needed. If they wait, then NC State tackle Anthony Belton and West Virginia guard Wyatt Milum are possibilities.
"If Washington goes this direction, it could improve its run blocking, which was a weakness all season, as well as protect Daniels. In the last seven games, including three in the postseason, Washington's running backs ranked 29th in yards before first contact (1.76)."
The NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET inside Lambeau Field.
