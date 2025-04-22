Analyst's 7-Round Commanders mock draft goes defense early
The Washington Commanders have done a lot of work on the offensive side of the ball in their first two years under general manager Adam Peters.
On top of his first pick ever being spent on quarterback Jayden Daniels, four of Peters' first six picks as the Commanders' general manager were spent on offense.
This offseason, Peters made two big trades for Washington, bringing in offensive stars receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil. With all that capital spent on offense, in his final seven-round mock draft, ESPN's Jordan Reid believes it is time for a more defensive focus in this year's NFL Draft for Peters and the Commanders.
1st Round, Pick No. 29: Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
"The Commanders had a busy offseason on offense, acquiring Deebo Samuel Sr. and Laremy Tunsil. But they didn't make any splashy defensive signings, so edge rusher is a major need," writes Reid. "Ezeiruaku is among the most consistent pass rushers in this class, and many scouts believe he could be drafted higher than this. He had a breakout 2024 season with an FBS-high 65 total QB pressures, as well as 16.5 sacks (second most in the FBS). He saved his best performance for his final college game, finishing with 3.5 sacks and 17 pressures against Pittsburgh -- the most pressures by an FBS player in one game over the past five seasons. His first step and hand quickness keep blockers guessing."
2nd Round, Pick No. 61: Cornerback Darien Porter, Iowa State
With just one pick on Day 2, Reid sticks on the defensive side of things adding a long cornerback who was the No. 3 player on our positional big board for his group.
"Dan Quinn likes length in his outside corners, and the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Porter has 33⅛-inch arms. The converted receiver would allow last year's second-round corner, Mike Sainristil, to move to his more natural position of nickel," Reid says.
With a 4.3 time in the 40-yard dash and a wingspan defensive coordinators dream of for their secondary, Washingtont is taking a bit of a risk here on a guy who only started for one year in college, but has all the traits necessary to become a success story in the NFL.
Day 3
4th Round, Pick No. 128: Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
6th Round, Pick No. 205: WR Arian Smith, Georgia
7th Round, Pick No. 245: S Robert McDaniel, Jackson State
Porter isn't the only guy with wheels headed to Washington in this mock draft as Reid sends two offensive players with 4.3 times to the DMV in his final mock.
Tuten is short but firm in build as noted by his 3.8 yards after contact in his final college season and brings toughness to the position while offering an added bonus as a kick returner on special teams.
He did have a bit of a fumbling issue at Virginia Tech, though, so that is something the team will need to work on at the pro level.
There's no such thing as a clean prospect, really ever, but especially on the third day. For Smith, his red flag is in his hands, which is bad for a receiver.
However, his 4.36 speed on a 6' frame is attractive to any offense in the sixth round because if you can fix that issue, you'll have yourselves a steal on Day 3.
As seventh-round picks go, McDaniel is a solid blend of experience and fit. McDaniel's college career started in 2019 and since then he's developed an aggressive reputation as a player who likes to tackle and attack the ball. Sounds exactly like the kind of player defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. wants on his side, and at the end of the draft is a player worth developing while contributing on special teams as well.
