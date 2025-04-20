Commanders buzz builds around potential Brian Robinson Jr. replacement
The Washington Commanders are doing their homework on running backs as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, and one name shooting to the top of their list is former Virginia Tech standout, Bhayshul Tuten.
Several running backs in this year’s loaded class have popped up on the Commanders radar, including Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson—who will likely be a first-round pick—and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson, projected to go in Round 2. But beyond those names, the Commanders have shown serious interest in a Tuten.
Tuten told 106.7 The Fan’s Grant & Danny that he had a private workout with Commanders running backs coach and run game coordinator Anthony Lynn in Blacksburg. The two also had lunch afterward and previously connected over Zoom.
Before becoming a Hokie, Tuten started his career at North Carolina A&T, where he rushed for over 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022. After two seasons with the Aggies, he transferred to Virginia Tech, where he rushed for more than 2,000 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, while also returning two kickoffs for touchdowns.
At 5-9, 206 pounds, Tuten runs with power, patience, and speed—clocking a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash. While ball security has been a concern, he’s working on correcting that issue.
With veterans Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler entering the final year of their contracts, Washington could add Tuten to their backfield and develop him into a future feature back.
