Jayden Daniels names the Commanders teammate who feels like a big brother
The Washington Commanders are putting their faith in quarterback Jayden Daniels to lead a new era under head coach Dan Quinn.
Daniels is already showing a level of maturity beyond his years, thanks in part to the influence of veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Speaking on the Gruden Goes Long podcast, the Commanders’ young franchise quarterback reflected on his early days in the NFL and credited Wagner with helping him navigate the league's steep learning curve.
“Man, like Bobby, you know, that’s my guy,” Daniels said. “He’s like a big brother, little brother dynamic. He took me under his wing and everything.”
Washington added the 34-year-old Wagner in free agency, reuniting him with Quinn from their days together in Seattle. With over a decade of NFL experience and multiple All-Pro selections to his name, Wagner brings not just production, but leadership to a young locker room. This is something Daniels has already benefited from in the early stages of his pro career.
“I went in with an open mindset, like, ‘Man, I got so much to learn about this game. I don’t know anything about the NFL. I don’t know how the season’s gonna go,’” Daniels said. “So I’m gonna rely on the vets who’ve been through it multiple years—how they take care of their body, how they approach watching film and stuff like that.”
Now entering his second year after a surprisingly poised and productive rookie campaign, Daniels is continuing to build on the foundation he laid with guidance from veterans like Wagner. With increased expectations and a full offseason as the starter, the young quarterback’s growth will be one of the most important storylines in Washington this season.
