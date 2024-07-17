Washington Commanders Hire Former Carolina Panthers General Manager
The Washington Commanders continue to make changes and additions to their front office as their attempt at a franchise turnaround continues.
In doing so, the Commanders gave Scott Fitterer a job after six months of unemployment, hiring the former Carolina Panthers general manager. The former general manager is joining Washington as a personnel executive -- helping both the front office and scouting departments.
Fitterer has been around the league for quite a while, spending two decades in player personnel roles, climbing the ladder after starting his career in the New York Giants front office. A bulk of his career came with the Seattle Seahawks before landing the general manager job with the Panthers.
The former Panthers general manager struggled during his time with Carolina, posting a 14-37 record and going through multiple head coaches in a short stint. Now, he joins the Commanders, helping general manager Adam Peters navigate a new era under new owner Josh Harris.
The new opportunity is a potential redemption for Fitterer after a poor stint as a general manager. Peters has already begun acting on his plan for the franchise, and Fitterer can help him make sound moves and return the team to Super Bowl contention.
Fitterer also spent time with head coach Dan Quinn during their time with the Seahawks. The connection and familiarity could help the team as the newly-hired Commander will help the team as a talent evaluator.
Before taking the general manager role with Carolina -- that's exactly what Fitterer was, an excellent talent evaluator. Now with a lesser role, he can repair his image in that regard and get back to the basics of helping the Commanders find incredible players.
Fitterer can pinpoint free agent and draft targets for the team while Peters gets to do the dirty work to help the Commanders find their footing and get back to winning football.
