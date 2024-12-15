Commanders Hold Out Hope for Jonathan Allen's Return
When Jonathan Allen tore his pectoral muscle during the Washington Commanders Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a lot of folks assumed his season was a wrap. But Allen had other plans.
Turns out, during surgery, doctors found that the muscle tear wasn’t as bad as it looked—only a partial tear—giving the Commanders and its star defensive tackle a glimmer of hope for a return before the season’s over.
Allen’s recovery process has been encouraging and he’s been spotted at Washington workout facility, pushing through recovery with his sights set on getting back on the field by the end of December.
There’s no guarantee he’ll suit up, but if he does, his potential return could provide a significant boost for the 8-5 Washington Commanders as they aim to secure their first playoff berth since 2020.
Before any of that can happen, though, the team has to activate a 21-day practice window to get him back in the mix—something they haven’t done yet.
In the meantime, rookie Jer’Zhan Newton has been holding it down on the D-line next to Daron Payne. Newton’s stepped up big time, but Allen’s experience and knack for disrupting offenses would bring a whole new energy to the Commanders as they gear up for some crucial matchups—starting with Sunday’s game against the 5-8 New Orleans Saints.
Allen’s been that dude for Washington since they drafted him in the first round back in 2017. He’s earned Pro Bowl nods in 2021 and 2022 with a combined 16.5 sacks in those seasons. Even this year, before the injury, he managed to rack up two sacks in just six games, proving he’s still a dominant force on the defensive front.
But here’s where it gets tricky: Allen’s future with the team isn’t set in stone. He’s got one year left on his contract, but with no guaranteed money, the Commanders could save $17 million in cap space by letting him go. On the flip side, they might decide to extend his contract, keeping his leadership and talent in Washington for the long haul.
No matter what happens next, Allen’s drive to return says a lot about his character and the grit of this Commanders squad. With the NFC playoff race heating up, his potential comeback could be just the boost Washington needs to solidify its identity and make a serious postseason run.
