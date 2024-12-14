Commanders Add Help for Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin in Mock Draft
The pool of talent projected to be taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft got a little more crowded when potential Washington Commanders target Missouri receiver Luther Burden III declared earlier this month.
While Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels have developed a strong connection this season there's no question the team could use a true No. 2 option.
Because even as good as Noah Brown has been since arriving in Washington, there's no reason to think that if a first-round talent like Burden is available when general manager Adam Peters goes on the clock next April he won't be at least heavily considered to be selected with the pick.
A fact ESPN took as far as mocking Burden to the Commanders in a recent mock NFL Draft.
"It has been a joy to watch the Jayden Daniels-Terry McLaurin duo thrive this season, but this offense needs more playmakers at receiver," says ESPN's Field Yates in the mock. "I like the Burden fit; he's powerful and explosive, thriving with the ball in his hands as one of the best run-after-catch players in the class. Burden has had a modest 2024 season (676 receiving yards, six TDs) after a dominant 2023 campaign, but much of the downward shift can be attributed to a pedestrian Mizzou offense around him. Pairing McLaurin and Burden would be fun in D.C."
In three years with the Tigers Burden has collected nearly 200 receptions producing over 2,200 yards and hauling in 21 touchdown catches. He's also had some carries and participated in the return game for Missouri during the course of his career, though none of those aspects were ever the focal point of his contributions.
During his freshman season in 2022 Burden returned 12 punts for 151 yards and a score.
Finally, Locked On NFL Scouting host and 33rd Team's NFL Draft Lead Kyle Crabbs highlights Burden's ability to run after the catch, his explosive speed, reliable hands, and compact frame as positives that Peters could view as desirable traits to add to his roster next Spring.
