Commanders' OC Kliff Kingsbury On Newly Signed WR K.J. Osborn: 'A Guy We Can Use'
The Washington Commanders are in prime position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020 under first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and they hope to finish the regular season strong out of their bye when they play the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.
Before the game gets played however, news broke that the Commanders would be without veteran wide receiver Noah Brown who suffered a pretty significant internal injury that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season.
With the Brown news coming down, Washington wanted to help sure up their wide receiver room and did so by claiming recently released wideout from the New England Patriots, K.J. Osborn.
Osborne, a former fifth round pick in 2020, landed with the Patriots this offseason after a few good seasons with the Minnesota Vikings that saw him accumulate 158 receptions for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns but he was unable to replicate those numbers in New England only starting four games with just seven total receptions through the seven games he saw action in.
Osborne will now join Terry McLaurin and rookie Luke McCaffrey in the wide receiver room and will need to get caught up in hurry if he hopes to have an impact for the Commanders. When speaking to the media, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke on the acclimation of Osborn and how he will fit into the offense.
“Yeah, I've liked him. Evaluated him when I was in Arizona and liked what I saw. I've heard
tremendous things about the type of person he is," Kinsbury said. "So, he's a guy who can play inside, outside and give you a lot. And so, we gotta see kind of how he fits in with us and try to get him up to speed. But from what I've seen on tape, he's definitely a guy that we can use.”
Osborne is still a fairly young player in just his fifth season in the league and could have been hampered in New England due to the fact that they are rebuilding and implementing a rookie quarterback in Drake Maye.
While Osborne will once again be working with a rookie at quarterback, the Commanders are miles ahead of where the Patriots are at this point and he will look to bring that versatility in order to help replace some of the production lost with Brown being sidelined.
It is unclear whether or not Osborne will be ready to go for the Commanders Week 15 matchup against the Saints but with where the Saints currently are it seems as if Washington can still pull off the victory without him in the lineup.
